KTR launches HMWS&SB safety protocol vehicles

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:41 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) safety protocol vehicles were launched on Saturday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

These vehicles have been launched to scale up the safety of the staff involved in operations and maintenance (O&M) of the sewerage network in the city and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) works.

The HMWS&SB has also formed six safety protocol teams to improve the safety measures.

These teams will visit all the places where works related to water pipelines, sewerage lines, cleaning of manholes, installation of STPs etc are underway, said HMWS&SB in a press release.

A new surveillance system has also been developed at all work sites to ensure that works related to water pipelines, sewerage lines, leakage prevention and manhole repairs are executed efficiently.