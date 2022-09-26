KTR meets bereaved MLA Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:41 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

KTR, accompanied by ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and V Srinivas Goud, also paid floral tributes to Bhojamma.

Adilabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday met bereaved Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and his family members at Depaiguda village in Jainath and consoled them. Ramanna’s mother Bhojamma had passed away on September 19.

MLCs Dande Vittal and Shambipur Raju, MLAs Rathod Bapu Rao, Athram Sakku, Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, TRS leader B Govardhan Reddy and others were present.

Rao is scheduled to interact with employees of BNDT Labs and NTT Data Business Solutions in Adilabad district centre and students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar in Nirmal district in the afternoon. He will also participate in programmes in Narsapur (G) and Dilawarpur mandal before leaving for Nirmal district centre in the evening.