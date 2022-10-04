Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Civil Supplies Officer suspended over diversion of PDS rice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

District Civil Supplies Officer Kumara Swamy was suspended for his alleged role in the diversion of 8,400 quintals of rice meant for the Public District System (PDS) from a Mandal-Level Stock point. District Civil Supplies Officer Kumara Swamy was suspended for his alleged role in the diversion of 8,400 quintals of rice meant for the Public District System (PDS) from a Mandal-Level Stock point.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District Civil Supplies Officer Kumara Swamy was suspended for his alleged role in the diversion of 8,400 quintals of rice meant for the Public District System (PDS) from a Mandal-Level Stock point. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Rahul Raj here on Tuesday.

A three-member committee led by District Revenue Officer Suresh submitted a report over the diversion of the grains, said to have taken place a few days ago. As per the primary findings of the report, Collector Rahul Raj placed Kumara Swamy under suspension. He instructed the committee to submit a detailed report within a fortnight by carrying out an inquiry into the misappropriation.

An in-charge of Mandal Level Stock (MLS) point M Gopinath was already suspended for committing irregularities in managing the stock. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Rahul Raj on Thursday. The irregularities came to fore after an inspection by vigilance officials from Hyderabad on September 29. The value of the grains was Rs 3 crore.