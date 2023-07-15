KUN Hyundai announces ‘Monsoon Checkup Camp’ from July 14

Customers can enjoy 50 points check for free and make the monsoon drives safe and enjoyable

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: KUN Hyundai has announced a Monsoon Checkup Camp from July 14 to 30. According to a press release, customers can enjoy 50 points check for free and make the monsoon drives safe and enjoyable.

The special discounts on parts and other benefits can be availed at the nearest KUN Hyundai dealership during Monsoon Checkup Camp. Also, the special service offers on Hyundai car between July 14 and 30 include 10% parts discount on brake pad & brake shoe, headlamp/tail lamp/indicator/bulb, on wiper blade, 10% labor discount on cowl panel cleaning, on sunroof lubrication and 10% discount on mechanical labor (on availing PMS).