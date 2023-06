Lightning claims life of shepherd in Mancherial

A 70-year old shepherd died after being struck by lightning while he was grazing cattle at Velganur village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

A 70-year old shepherd died after being struck by lightning while he was grazing cattle at Velganur village

Mancherial: A 70-year old shepherd died after being struck by lightning while he was grazing cattle at Velganur village in Dandepalli mandal on Sunday.

The shepherd, Kadtala Guruvaiah, was found dead in a spot on the outskirts of the village. Locals said that he died after lighting struck him.