Liquor sales dip in Adilabad for New Year

The erstwhile Adilabad district saw a dip in sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from December 29 to 31.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: In what has come as a New Year shocker to the Prohibition and Excise department, the erstwhile Adilabad district saw a dip in sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from December 29 to 31.

According to Prohibition and Excise officials, composite Adilabad recorded liquor sales worth Rs.9.61 crore between December 29 to 31 as against Rs.11.27 crore in the corresponding period of 2021, indicating a fall of 14 percent. The district houses a total of 192 licensed outlets.

Also Read Liquor sales in Telangana go up at Rs 194 crore on Dec 31

Mancherial district, known for the highest sales of alcohol, registered sales worth Rs.3.97 crore in the three days in 2022 compared to Rs.4.61 crore in the same period in 2021.

However, the district registered a rise in sales of beers during the three days. As many as 11,069 cartons of beers were sold in erstwhile Adilabad district compared to 10,586 cartons, reflecting an increase by 5 percent.

Mancherial district topped Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad in the sales of beers. It registered 5,128 cartons of beer sold in the three days as against 3,200 cartons in Nirmal, while 1,475 cartons of beer were sold in Adilabad. Kumram Bheem Asifabad saw sales of 1,266 cartons.

Meanwhile, outlets of meat shops reportedly made brisk sales in connection with the New Year. The erstwhile district accounts for over 500 shops of chicken and 300 centres of meat registered sales worth Rs.10 crore during the three days.