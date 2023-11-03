Love-struck couple from Khammam ends life together

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Unmarried young couple who were in love with each other died allegedly by suicide in an agriculture land at Wyra reservoir at Wyra in the district on Friday.

The deceased Chintala Sumanth (24) of Brahmanapalli and Maragani Aishwarya (22) of Rapalli in Bonakal mandal were said to have left their homes on the Oct 31 night. They hanged themselves from a tree in the land.

The land owner Kasaiah spotted them and informed police. Sumanth was a tractor driver while Aishwarya works as a labourer. The reason for their extreme step was not known. Wyra ACP MA Raheeman and SI Meda Prasad visited the spot.