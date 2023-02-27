Lovers commit suicide after parents oppose their love in Nalgonda

A young woman and a man ended their lives by hanging to a tree near Kesharajupally village on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: In what appears to be a suicide pact, a young woman and a man ended their lives by hanging to a tree near Kesharajupally village on Monday.

Police identified them as Rakesh (20) and Devi (18). They appeared to have consumed pesticide also before hanging themselves. Local people found their bodies and called police.

Also Read Man kills fellow student over relationship with a girl in Telangana

Police said the man Rakesh was from Konda Bheemanapally while the woman, Devi was from Doniyala. They became friends after meeting in a function in the house of their common friend and fell in love. Devi was studying Intermediate in a private college at Devarakonda.

According to their family members, they left their houses on Sunday afternoon. Rakesh left the house telling his mother that he wanted to meet Devi as she telephoned him to come to a place.

His phone was switched off from Sunday evening. In a suicide letter purportedly written by them, they decided to end their lives due the opposition from their parents to their love.