Lucknow Municipal Corporation representatives visit Hyderabad to study GHMC’s urban initiatives

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: A team of representatives from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is in Hyderabad to study the sanitation measures and other urban initiatives implemented in the city by GHMC.

Lucknow Mayor Shushma Kharakwal along with the corporators in the Executive Committee on Monday met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. She apprised visiting officials of the Strategic Road Development Plan and Strategic Nala Development Programme besides the sanitation efforts undertaken here.

Last year, the Municipal Commissioners of Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow visited GHMC to study the best practices in urban flooding mitigation and response. The team was led by Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary.