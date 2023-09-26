Lulu Group opens first mall in Hyderabad

Telangana’s first-ever Lulu Mall by the UAE-based retailer LuLu Group is ready to welcome customers in Hyderabad from Wednesday.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:35 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s first-ever Lulu Mall by the UAE-based retailer LuLu Group is ready to welcome customers in Hyderabad from Wednesday. Situated in Kukatpally, this mall is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the city’s vibrant shopping scene.

IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Mall on Wednesday in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, and others.

LuLu Mall is spread across five lakh square feet, with 2 lakh square feet of Lulu Hypermarket, said Shibu Philips, Director of Shopping Malls, LuLu Group India. “The mall will also have a food court with around seven restaurants offering different cuisines,” he said.

This is the first venture of the Lulu Group in Telangana, and this project in Hyderabad is part of the Rs. 500 crore investment that Lulu committed to the State. It is the outcome of several discussions and an MoU signed with the Government of Telangana during KT Rama Rao’s visit to the World Economic Forum last year in Davos.

Boasting a substantial investment of Rs. 300 crore, the mall, formerly recognized as Manjeera Mall and now rebranded as Lulu Mall, promises an unparalleled international shopping experience for the residents of Telangana.

This mall will feature a world-class Lulu Hypermarket, showcasing over 75 local and international brands. Additionally, it will offer a 5-screen cinema with a seating capacity of 1,400, a diverse multi-cuisine food court, a dedicated children’s entertainment center, and much more.

The Lulu Hypermarket, will provide an extensive selection of fresh products and groceries. Moreover, it will feature distinct sections for fashion, home appliances, electronics, IT, and lifestyle products, under the brand names ‘Lulu Fashion Store’ and ‘Lulu Connect’.

Anticipated to create employment opportunities for over 2,000 individuals, LuLu Mall is set to open its doors to the public from 3 p.m. onwards on Wednesday.