Madrasa-I-Aliya: A symbol of fine learning

From small school in 1872, Madrasa-I-Aliya traversed annals of history to complete 150 yrs

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 12:08 AM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Commencing its journey as a small school for the children of Hyderabad nobility including Salar Jung-1, in the year 1872, Madrasa-I-Aliya, now known as Government High School (Boys), Aliya, traversed the annals of history to complete 150 years.

One of the oldest educational institutions of Hyderabad, it started its journey in Salar Jung-I’s palace, the Divan Deori, at Pathargatti, and as the enrolments grew, the school with Krohn as the first headmaster, shifted to Rombold’s Kothi, residence of Sir Thomas Rumbold, on a hillock near King Koti Palace.

Partially residential, the school provided English and oriental education and also prepared students for matriculation exams of the Madras University. The later amalgamation of Chaderghat College with Madrasa-I-Aliya in 1881, saw the combination called as Nizam College providing education from kindergarten up to post graduation between the years 1887 to 1947.

In 1914, they were shifted to present Nizam College premises then known as Asad Bagh, residence of late Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bahadur. Finally, in 1949, the school was shifted to its present premises, also a residence of Nawab Fakrul Mulk Bahadur.

Over the decades, Madrasa-I-Aliya produced several eminent personalities including Ali Nawaz Jung, chief engineer for Ali Sagar and Nizam Sagar lakes, India’s first professor in physics Abdul Rehman, apart from civil servants, police officers and others.

Reminiscing about his school days, a 1971 batch passed out student, Syed Shujaat Ali said the student union elections were best those days. “We elected the union office bearers who used to actively take active part in all functions at the school,” he said.

Not just in academics, students from here won laurels in sports particularly in cricket, football, table tennis and badminton. A 1971 batch passed student, Qameruddin Ali Khan recalled how the Madrass-I-Aliya’s cricket team triumphed over Hyderabad Public School (HPS). “It was a low scoring match where HPS batted first. We won and lifted the mono trophy. We also won the match against the railway college,” said Khan, who played as a wicketkeeper.

Silver medals for meritorious students

With Madrasa-I-Aliya completing 150 years, a celebrations committee has taken several steps for development of the school as well as coming up with schemes for students. The committee revived the library, which is a treasure trove for books dating back to 1920.

The committee has decided to present 150 pure silver medals which will be awarded to meritorious students of Class X and Aliya Junior College final year students for the next 15 years.

“Each year 10 medals named after noble teachers who were part of the school history will be presented to the meritorious students,” said Syed Basharath Ali, a 1971 batch passed out student and a member of the committee.

As part of the celebrations scheduled for December 18, the 150 years of Madrasa-I-Aliya would be showcased through an audio-visual documentary. A total of 300 alumni members starting from the 1955 batch were expected to take part in the celebrations.

As the building is in dilapidated condition, Ali hoped that the State government which revived several heritage structures in the city would take up repair and renovation works to ensure the historic school building regains its past glory.