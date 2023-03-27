Mahesh Babu’s new film set to release for Pongal 2024

Hyderabad: SSMB28 is Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas is set to be released for Pongal 2024.

The film has huge expectations from the Telugu audience since it is the third collaboration between the duo Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, after delivering blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Also, the audience are interested in this film because Trivikram announced it as a mass action entertainer.

SSMB28 is currently under production at a quick pace, as per the regular updates. The film was earlier announced to be released in August 2023, but it later got postponed. The makers of SSMB28 haven’t announced the new release since then. Today, the SSMB28 release date was officially announced. The SSMB28 release is set for Sankranti 2024. January 13 is marked as the release date for the film.

The makers made the announcement today with a mass poster of Mahesh Babu. The superstar is seen smoking a cigar in the poster, besides walking so stylishly in between the goons. The setup looks like a mirchi yard as seen from the poster. The makers also hinted to the audience that Mahesh is going to be seen in a mass new avatar in SSMB28.

SSMB28 is being produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the female leads in the film. Thaman S is composing the music. PS Vinod is the cinematographer, and Navin Nooli is the editor. The film’s shooting is currently taking place on a huge set with a lavish house in Hyderabad.