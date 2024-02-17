| Man Arrested For Threatening Women On Social Media In Hyderabad

Man arrested for threatening women on social media in Hyderabad

The man, whom the police did not identify, created accounts with fake names on instagram and contacted girls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 10:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man from Khammam was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber crime police station for allegedly threatening women on social media platforms and collecting their photographs.

The man, whom the police did not identify, created accounts with fake names on Instagram and contacted girls.

“The man made obscene video calls to the women and recorded it using another mobile phone.

He then sent the videos to the victims and extorted money or pressurized them to send videos,” Hyderabad cyber crime police station officials, said.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested him.