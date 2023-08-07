Man attacks wife in Hyderabad

Police said that after one such argument between the couple few days ago, Madhuri went to stay with her elder brother who resides in the same neighbourhood.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:53 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: Suspecting fidelity of his wife, a man attacked her with a knife at Peddamma Colony in Shamirpet on Sunday night.

The couple Sudharshan (30) and Madhuri (25) were married four years ago and Sudharshan often harassed Madhuri over trivial matters.

Police said that after one such argument between the couple few days ago, Madhuri went to stay with her elder brother who resides in the same neighbourhood. On Sunday, Sudharshan along with another relative Avinash, went to meet Madhuri.

“Following a heated argument with his wife, Sudharshan grabbed a knife used to cut vegetables from the kitchen and attacked her on the neck. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was shifted to the hospital,” police said, adding that her condition was stable.

Shamirpet police arrested Sudharshan and Avinash was absconding.