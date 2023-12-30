| Man Beheads Wife For Refusing To Buy Moped In Nirmal

Allegedly, the dispute stemmed from her refusal to purchase a moped, leading to this devastating outcome in Mamada mandal.

30 December 23

Nirmal: A woman was beheaded, allegedly by her husband, for allegedly declining to buy a moped at Dimmathurthi village in Mamada mandal on Friday night.

Mamada Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said Sura Narsaiah cut off the head of his wife Sura Lakshmi (60) when she refused to buy a second-hand two-wheeler for him. Both of them were daily wage earners.

Police said Narsaiah committed the crime under the influence of liquor when everyone in their family was asleep.

Vanitha, Lakshmi’s daughter, lodged a complaint with police. A murder case was registered against Narsaiah. Investigations were taken up.