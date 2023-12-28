Nirmal sees a slight dip in annual crime rate in 2023

However, crimes against women have gone up in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Nirmal: The district saw a slight dip in crimes in 2023 when compared to that of 2022. Spreaking to newsmen here on Thursday, the district SP Ch Praveen Kumar said the district recorded 2,967 crimes this year as against 3,089 offences reported in the previous year, reflecting a decline by 4.9 percent. Grave offences, murders, SC, STs, offences relating to property, cyber frauds, road accidents, etc., were dropped down in 2023, indicating a slew of measures taken by the police.

The district registered 40 grave offences in 2023 as against 58 in 2022. Seven murders were reported in this year when compared to 13 in the last year. A total of 214 road mishaps occurred in 2023 as against 260 in 2022, posting a dip by 7 percent. Sixty three cheatings were registered in this year as 93 in the previous year.

However, crimes against women have gone up in the district. As many as 309 crimes against women were reported in 2023 when compared to 236 offences in 2022, suggesting a rise by 30 percent. Recovery rate in property cases dropped down. Property worth Rs 33.40 lakh was recovered out of the property to the tune to Rs 1.24 crore was lost.

The superintendent claimed that the district recorded a conviction rate of 57 percent by getting 895 cases convicted in 2023 as against 326 cases in 2022. He stated that Soan police station achieved the first rank among 30 police stations selected by the department in the state as part of annual assessment of performance on various parameters.