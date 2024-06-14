Man dies in road mishap minutes after celebrating birthday in Sangareddy

Kashabina Ganesh lost control of the steering and crashed his car into the median
Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a youngster died in a road accident minutes after celebrating his birthday with friends early on Friday at Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal.
The victim, Kashabina Ganesh, a resident of Gummadidala, celebrated his 31st birthday with friends at a hotel in Annaram. On his way back to Gummadidala, he lost control of the steering and hit his car into the road divider.
Ganesh, who was a mechanic, died on the spot as he sustained grievous injuries.
The incident has left his family and friends in shock. The body was taken to the Area Hospital Patancheru for a post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered.