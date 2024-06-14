Man dies in road mishap minutes after celebrating birthday in Sangareddy

| Man Dies In Road Mishap Minutes After Celebrating Bday In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 01:01 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a youngster died in a road accident minutes after celebrating his birthday with friends early on Friday at Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal.

The victim, Kashabina Ganesh, a resident of Gummadidala, celebrated his 31st birthday with friends at a hotel in Annaram. On his way back to Gummadidala, he lost control of the steering and hit his car into the road divider.

Ganesh, who was a mechanic, died on the spot as he sustained grievous injuries.

The incident has left his family and friends in shock. The body was taken to the Area Hospital Patancheru for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered.