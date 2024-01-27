Man ends life after learning about death of wife in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 10:25 AM

Representational Image

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, a newly wedded woman, who attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticide, died while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad on Saturday. Her husband ended his life on the premises of RIMS after learning about the demise of his wife by 9 am.

Gudihathnoor Sub-Inspector Syed Imran said Shevade Pallavi (20) tried to kill herself by consuming pesticide on Friday. She breathed her last while under treatment on Saturday morning. Her husband Vijay (28) resorted to the drastic step by taking some pesticide at the RIMS when he came to know about the death of his wife.

Police said that Pallavi from Gurja village in Maharashtra was married to Vijay on May 23. The couple had no disputes and was leading a happy married life. However, Pallavi was not interested in living in Kolhari, staying away from home. She was dropped here by her brother on Friday. She took a bottle of pesticide and fell unconscious, police said.