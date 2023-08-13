Tribal couple attempts suicide over land dispute in Jangaon

Jangaon: A couple at Suryabanda Thanda of Narmetta Mandal in the district allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday morning.

Bhukya Guru and Sunith were reportedly upset that some people including former ZPTC Bhukya Jayaram Naik had allegedly been encroaching their land in survey No. 258. The couple had inherited one acre and nine guntas of land, but Jayaram and his associates allegedly took it from them.

Following their request, officials are on the job of surveying the land by verifying the records. However, Jayaram, Bhukya Surender and Bhukya Srinu from the same clan of the village had been trying to usurp their land with false claims, the couple alleged in a video recorded before consuming the pesticide. They said that they were taking their own lives because they had been denied their rightful land.

The video was later shared with local villagers, who alerted the police. The couple was rushed to Jangaon district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The Narmetta police are investigating the case.