Hyderabad: Woman kills father after being scolded for coming home late

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:13 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman killed her father after the latter admonished her for coming home late in the night.

According to reports, the woman sells fruits at a shop at Afzalgunj and stayed at Tulsiramnagar Amberpet along with family.

Since last few days, the woman was returning home late in the night for which her father admonished her.

On Saturday night also, the woman came late following which her father scolded her. In a fit of rage the woman took a sharp object and slit the throat of her father.

The man sustained injuries and rushed to Osmania hospital for treatment. He died early on Sunday.

The Amberpet police registered a case.