Man shoots wife with country-made gun in Kothagudem

Man has shot at his wife with a country made gun at Pulludu thanda in Julurpad mandal in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Kothagudem: A man has shot at his wife with a country made gun at Pulludu thanda in Julurpad mandal in the district causing a grievous injury.

The accused person Samya and his wife Shanthi who got married 15 years ago were living separately following disputes in the family. Samya who was living at Ramapuram thanda in the mandal came to his wife’s house at Pulludu thanda on Thursday late night hours and shot at her.

The gun he used to commit the crime was said to be used by him to hunt wild animals and Samya was booked by police for hunting wild animals in the past. Julurpad police took the accused into custody and seized the firearm. Shanthi was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.