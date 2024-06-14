Unable to bear harassment by husband, Mancherial woman kills self

Husband suspected her fidelity and was harassing her mentally, say police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 11:15 AM

Representational photo

Mancherial: A woman reportedly died by suicide as she was unable to bear the harassment being meted out to her by her husband, at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

The Hajipur police said Gone Ramya (26) resorted to the drastic step when she could not bear the harassment by her husband Shekhar as alleged by her parents. Shekhar suspected her fidelity and was harassing her mentally.

Ramya arrived at her parents’ home on Thursday and ended her life. She was married to Shekhar in 2018. They ran a restaurant in Luxettipet. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.