Mancherial girl selected for national athletic camp in Madhya Pradesh

A student of Carmel Convent High School has been selected for national camp to be conducted by Athletics Federation of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Naga Sai is being congratulated by CCHS principal sister Rincy in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: A student of Carmel Convent High School has been selected for national camp to be conducted by Athletics Federation of India in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh from June 20 to July 5.

CCHS principal sister Rincy said that G Naga Sai, a Class IX student bagged the opportunity by participating in a national level inter-district athletic championship held in Patna of Bihar three months back.

She and vice principal sister Tissy, sisters Lilly, PETs Francis, Cheranjivi, Srilatha, and coach Anil congratulated Naga Sai for achieving the opportunity.