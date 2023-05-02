Maoist leadership preventing cadres from surrendering to police: Bhadrachalam ASP

Bhadrachalam ASP said Maoists were committing criminal offences to show their presence and harassing the innocent tribal people of the agency areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj.

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) party leaders who were resorting to acts of violence in a cowardly manner have been speaking of morals, said Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj.

In a statement here on Tuesday he said Maoists were committing criminal offences to show their presence and harassing the innocent tribal people of the agency areas. The naxals have become obstacles to development.

The district police were making committed efforts for the effective implementation of the Central and State government schemes that provide education, health care and ensure the development of adivasis in agency areas, Pankaj said.

The top leaders of the Maoist party were compelling their lower level cadres to commit illegal activities with the aim of extorting money and troubling innocent tribals in many ways for their selfish interests.

Minor boys and girls were being tortured by the naxals forcing them to join the Maoist party. Many Maoist dalam members and leaders attracted by the ‘Operation Chayutha’ undertaken by the district police recently were planning to surrender but they were prevented doing so by Maoist top leadership, the ASP noted.