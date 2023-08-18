MCH centre at Gandhi Hospital to be inaugurated on Sunday

Dedicated hospital beds for mother and child care at the new facility will plug the gap in accessing multispecialty care for pregnant woman during the course of their ANC check-ups in government hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Gandhi Hospital campus in Musheerabad, which will add more than 200 dedicated multispecialty beds for pregnant women and children, will be inaugurated on August 20.

The facility has been developed with a cost of nearly Rs. 55 crore. Dedicated hospital beds for mother and child care at the new facility will plug the gap in accessing multispecialty care for pregnant woman during the course of their ANC check-ups in government hospitals.

Pregnant women from maternity hospitals in Sultan Bazaar and Petlaburj with risky pregnancy, who earlier had to make multiple visits to Gandhi Hospital to consult with a specialist doctors, will now have access to all crucial medical services under one roof at the new facility.

The additional beds at the MCH centre will reduce the heavy load of pregnant women in the two major State-run maternity hospitals at Petlaburj and Sultanbazar.