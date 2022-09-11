Medak MLA appeals farmers to stay in homes until rain recedes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Medak MLA M Padamdevendar Redy is offering prayers to river Manjeera at Edupayala Temple in Medak distict on Sunday. As the river, Manjeera was in full spate following heavy rains in its catchment area, the MLA prayed for the well-being of people living along the river course in Telangana.

Medak: Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy offered special pujas to the presiding goddess of Sri Vana Durga Bhanai Temple Edupayala on Sunday.

As the river, Manjeera was in full spate following heavy rains in its catchment area, the MLA prayed for the well-being of people living along the river course in Telangana.

Also Read Medak: Two shepherds stranded on island in Manjeera river since Tuesday

Reddy also offered harathi to goddess Ganga at river Manjeera which was flowing the through the Eduapayala Temple. Since the temple remained close, she has offered prayers to Utsava Vigraham at Raja Gopuram.

Reddy along with a huge number of women has offered Bonam to the presiding deity to appease the goddess.

Speaking on the occasion, she appealed to the farmers not to venture close to the river until the water flow recedes. Since there was a forecast for heavy rains for the next three days, Reddy said that there was a possibility that some agriculture fields along the river course may get flooded.

However, the MLA urged the people to stay safe inside their homes. She said that the Chief Miniset K Chandrashekhar Rao put the District Collectors and other officials on alert. Temple Chairman Bala Goud, and others were present.

Meanwhile, Singur Project was receiving a huge number of inflows from upstream. The irrigation authorities have lifted three gates as it was receiving 29,901 cusecs of water from upstream at 6 PM on Sunday. The outflows were put at 35,000 cusecs. It was having 29.293TMCft of water against its full capacity of 29.917 TMCft. (eom)