Medak: Six shepherds from Mahabubnagar stranded on island in Manjeera river

By Dinesh Macharla Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Medak: As many as six shepherds from Mahabubnagar district along with their sheep remained stranded on an island in river Manjeera, which was in full spate, near Edupayala Temple in Medak district.

The shepherds shot a video with a phone and sent it to the relatives back in Mahabubnagar, who in turn, contacted the officials in the Medak district on Sunday.

The shepherds said that they don’t have food because they were staying there for the last three days. They have pleaded for help. Meanwhile, the irrigation and revenue officials commenced efforts to rescue the stranded shepherds.