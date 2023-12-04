Mere 2 percent vote share difference between Congress and BRS, says Owaisi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a press conference on Monday.

Hyderabad: Stressing that there was only a two percent vote share difference between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party MLAs would enact their role perfectly as an effective opposition.

Though in terms of seats, the difference gets bigger but the Congress could not win many seats in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies. This was the strength of the AIMIM and BRS, the Hyderabad MP said at a press conference here on Monday.

Admitting that the AIMIM’s vote share had declined a bit, he said the party had however put up a fight and won seven constituencies.

“We have to introspect and assess on the weakness in Yakutpura. We will address all the shortcomings at the earliest and prepare effectively for the Parliament elections,” Owaisi said.

Dismissing talk that the Congress was gaining ground in South India, he said there was no clarity on the results when parliament elections take place in Karnataka. In Tamil Nadu, the battle has always been between two parties and same was the case in Kerala. Congress was not strong in South India, he asserted.

On the BJP’s victory in three States, Owaisi said it was a formidable victory, especially in Madhya Pradesh. “It is a challenge and even bigger for the parties, which are in the I.N.D.I.A alliance,” he said.

The AIMIM had contested in 10 seats in Rajasthan, four in Madhya Pradesh and did not contest in Chhattisgarh. “Even then BJP won and I have no clue, whom the Congress will blame for this defeat,” he said, adding all these three States had 65 MP seats and last time, the BJP had won 63 seats.

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said “It will be interesting to see as to how many Mohabbat ke dukhan (outlets of peace and love) will be opened…”