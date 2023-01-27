Migratory duck species, Northern pintails on a winter sojourn to Adilabad

27 January 23

Northern pintails inhabit in an irrigation tank on the outskirts of Pulsi (B) village in Thalamadugu mandal. Photo: Lingampalli Krishna

Adilabad: Migratory duck species, Northern Pintails, native to European countries are apparently now on a two-month long winter sojourn to the wild of Adilabad district, crossing many countries and flying nearly 7,000 kilometres. They were spotted by a wildlife photographer Lingampalli Krishna in a lake on the fringes of forests of Pulsi (B) village in Talamadugu mandal on Thursday.

“I clicked photographs of these elegant and long necked ducks in an irrigation tank when I was birding in the forests of a remote village. I found the winged visitors in the landscape of the district for the first time,” Krishna from Adilabad town claimed. He added that he was praised by prominent wildlife photographers such Sriram Reddy of Hyderabad and Nageshwara Rao from Warangal for taking images of the northern pintails.

According to ornithologists, the birds would stay here for two months and return to their native countries for breeding. They usually migrate from Europe to Manjeera, Osman Sagar and other water bodies around Hyderabad in winter. They nest in seasonal wetlands, croplands, grasslands and wet meadows. They spend the non-breeding season in ponds, lakes, bays and tidal marshes.

On November 21, the hair-dressed turned wildlife photographer shot photographs of Western Marsh Harrier in the forests of Undam village in Talamadugu mandal. He spotted stubby tailed Indian Pitta or Pitta brachyuran, locally known as Ponnaki pitta in the forests of Kosai on May 24. He spotted a rare short-toed serpentine eagle in the dense forests of remote Kosai on April 15.

He had shot images of various bird species in the forests of Adilabad in the recent past.