Minor girl raped by father and son duo at Kompally

The suspects, Shiva Kumar (45) and his son Shymal (19), who belonged to the same neighbourhood where the seven-year-old girl resided, allegedly lured the girl into their house on pretext of giving her mobile phone, and raped her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:12 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a father and son duo at Kompally in Petbasheerabad.

The suspects, Shiva Kumar (45) and his son Shymal (19), who belonged to the same neighbourhood where the seven-year-old girl resided, allegedly lured the girl into their house on pretext of giving her mobile phone, and raped her.

The duo also reportedly threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone. When the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour, she enquired and the girl narrated the ordeal on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the Petbasheerabad police booked a case and took up investigation. The suspects were taken into custody, but the police are yet to announce the arrest.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination and later to a facility for mental health support.