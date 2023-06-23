Monsoon arrives in Adilabad, farmers commence agriculture activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Motorists use an umbrella to cover from a brief spell of rain occured in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: At last, the monsoon has arrived, cheering the agrarian community who has been waiting for it for two weeks. Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district saw drizzle on Thursday and brief spells of rains on Friday, spurring farmers to commence agriculture activities.

Farmers were anticipating the onset of the monsoon in the first week of June. They were worried a lot over the unsual delay of the monsoon. Residents of certain villages performed certain rituals to appease the god of rain and seeking rains. However, they were excited to find drizzle and brief spells of rain in the past two days in a row.

According to rainfall readings available on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society, the average rainfall of Mancherial district was gauged to be 23.2 mm.

Chennur mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 54.3 mm, followed by Kasipet mandal, which had 49.2 mm of rainfall. Bhimaram, Kotapalli, Jaipur and Mandamarri mandal experienced somewhere between 33 mm and 43 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 19.7 mm. Kuntala mandal registered the highest rainfall of 46.5 mm, while Kaddampeddur and Dasturabad mandal witnessed 44 mm of rainfall each. The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 13.4 mm, while Adilabad district registered an average rainfall of 10.3 mm.

The four districts saw light to moderate rains.

Bommisetti Sunanda, a woman farmer from Koutala mandal said that she started sowing paddy seeds in her field with the arrival of the monsoon. She stated that the drizzle brought relief from sweltering heat wave conditions.