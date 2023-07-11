Monsoon delight: Discover mesmerising waterfalls of Telangana

As the monsoon season paints the picturesque landscapes of Telangana in vibrant hues, waterfalls in the State, known for their cascading beauty, have come alive with renewed vigour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

From the mighty roar of Saptha Gundala and Kuntala Falls to the serene tranquillity of Mallela Theertham, these mesmerising natural wonders are set to captivate visitors with their awe-inspiring charm.

The State boasts an impressive array of waterfalls that cascade down rugged cliffs, nestled amidst lush greenery.

These breathtaking marvels of nature offer a respite from the city’s chaos and beckon adventurers to explore their hidden treasures.

Saptha Gundala Waterfalls:

Situated approximately 260 km from Hyderabad, Saptha Gundala Waterfalls is known as the ‘Seven Steps Falls’. It enchants visitors with its seven-tiered cascades that plunge into a crystal-clear pool below. One has to trek rough and uneven terrain for a distance of 3 km to reach the spot.

Kuntala Waterfall:

Venturing further into the realm of enchantment, one encounters the Kuntala Waterfall, nestled amidst the dense forests of Adilabad. Located around 270 km from Hyderabad, this splendid cascade plunges from a height of 147 feet.

For adventure enthusiasts, this place is also the perfect place to go hiking. After entering the area, you will have to walk around half a kilometre to reach a place where you find a series of 408 steps down to the waterfall.

Bogatha Waterfall:

A journey to the mesmerising Bogatha Waterfall, situated approximately 300 km from Hyderabad, promises an otherworldly experience. As the motorable road is not available, you need to hike to reach the waterfall. Be careful before you get into the water for a swim since it has several rocks. The verdant surroundings and the rhythmic symphony of nature make Bogatha an ideal getaway for rejuvenation and exploration.

Pochera Waterfall:

A hidden gem nestled in the Adilabad district, promises an enchanting retreat into nature’s splendor. Located approximately 280 km from Hyderabad, this captivating waterfall beckons adventurers and nature lovers. The water cascades down from a height of about 20 meters, creating a mesmerising curtain of white foam. The area around the waterfall is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Trekkers and hikers can explore the trails that meander through the scenic terrain.

Mallela Theertham Waterfall:

Mallela Theertham Waterfall, located approximately 160 km from Hyderabad, is nestled in Nallamala forests. You have to cross around 380 well-laid steps to reach the waterfall. The water that flows through the dense Nallamala forest belongs to a small stream, which later becomes one with the mighty river Krishna. It is also an excellent place to enjoy river crossings, trekking, sliding, and a campfire.

As visitors embark on their journey to explore these enchanting waterfalls, it is essential to take necessary precautions for a safe and enjoyable experience. It is important to stay informed about weather conditions and rainfall predictions before planning your visit.