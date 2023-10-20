More Dasara special trains to clear rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: More special trains will be operated to clear rush of passengers during Dasara festival.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi, special trains will be operated between Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar – Chennai Central, Chennai Central – Santragachi – Chennai Central, SMV Bengaluru-Santragachi and SMV Bengaluru-New Bhubaneswar Station.

Train no. 06073 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs o­n October 23, 30 and November 6 (Mondays) to reach Bhubaneswar the next day at 18.30 hrs.

In the return direction train No. 06074 Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Bhubaneswar 21.00 hrs o­n Oct. 24, 31, and Nov. 7 (Tuesdays) to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.00 hrs, the next day.

Stoppages: Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Bhubaneswar.

Composition: 2- 2nd AC Coaches, 2- 3rd AC Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Similarly, train No. 06071 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs o­n Oct. 21, 28, and Nov. 4 (Saturdays) to reach Santragachi at 03.45 hrs on the third day.

In the return direction, No. 06072 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Santragachi at 05.00 hrs o­n Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6 (Mondays) to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.00 hrs, the next day.

Stoppages: Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi

Composition: 14- 3rdAC Economy Coaches, 3- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

Also, train No. 06287 SVM Bengaluru- New Bhubaneswar Station Jansadharan Special train will leave SMV Bengaluru at 04.00hrs on Saturday i.e. on Oct. 21 and reach New Bhubaneswar Station at 06.30hrs on the next day.

In the return direction the train No. 06288 New Bhubaneswar Station – SMV Bengaluru will leave New Bhubaneswar station at 08.15hrs on Sunday i.e. Oct. 22, to reach SMV Bengaluru on the next day at 09.45hrs.

Stoppages: Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katapadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Berhampur, ChatrapurKhurda Road, Bhubaneswar between SMV Bengaluru and New Bhubaneswar station.

Composition: 23 Coaches (21 General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans)

Similarly, train No. 06285 SVM Bengaluru- Santragachi Jansadharan Special train will leave SMV Bengaluru at 02.00hrs on Saturday i.e. on Oct. 21 to reach Santragachi Station at 11.10hrs on the next day.

In the return direction the train No. 06286 Santragachi – SMV Bengaluru will leave Santragachi at 15.00hrs on Monday i.e. Oct. 23 to reach SMV Bengaluru at 09.45hrs. the third day.

Stoppages: Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katapadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur between SMV Bengaluru and Santragachi.

Composition: 23 Coaches (21 General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans)