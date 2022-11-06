Munugode Bypoll: BJP alleges delay in announcement of round wise results

Published Date - 02:01 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Raghunandan Rao, alleging that the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer was delaying announcement of round-wise results of the counting in Munugode, said the delay was causing a lot of anxiety and suspicion among candidates and the people.

Pointing out that CEO Vikas Raj had said announcing the results was taking time as there were about 47 contestants, Raghunandan Rao asked how were the results of rounds one to four announced within an hour’s time. Only the results of the fifth and sixth rounds were being delayed, he alleged.

He also alleged that the Returning Officer(RO) Rohit Singh was not able to coordinate with the officials properly, hence, the delay was taking place.