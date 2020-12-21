‘Murder’ team seeks protection for promotional press meet

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Nalgonda: Secretary, Telugu Movie Chamber of Commerce, Natti Kumar who produced a movie titled ‘Murder’ based on the real life incident of killing of a Dalit youth for marrying a girl belonging to an upper caste, sought police protection for the press conference to be organised for promoting the movie in Miryalaguda. A request seeking police protection was submitted to the district SP A V Ranganath.

It is already known that the film directed by Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is based on the real story of Pranay and Amrutha of Miryalaguda. The love story ended with the murder of Pranay and suicide of the girl’s father Maruthi Rao, who is the principal accused in the murder case. In the memorandum submitted, the film producer informed that a press meet was being organised at Natraj theatre in Miryalaguda on December 22.

According to High Court order and permission of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), they planned to release the flick on December 24 all over India and overseas also. He alleged that family members of Amrutha and Maruthi Rao threatened the owners of Venkateshwara Theatres not to screen the movie. Hence, he requested the SP to provide security for the press conference which will be attended by RGV and lead actors of the film.

Responding to the plea, Ranganath suggested the movie team to change the venue to another place from the cinema theatre that could enable police to provide required security to them. On the other hand, tension prevailed in Miryalaguda with the decision of Murder movie team to hold promotional press conference, where the incident of the story of the movie took place.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .