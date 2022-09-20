Nalgonda: Water release to NSP left canal resumes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Water release to NSP left canal was resumed on Tuesday after completing the repairing works to breach at Mupparam. After 21 days, water was released to left canal to avoid any loss to the farmers, who have already taken up plantation of paddy in the ayacut.

Nalgonda: Water release to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was resumed on Tuesday.

Water release to NSP left canal was stopped on September 7 after the canal breached near Mupparam village.

On the next day, the repairing works were taken up and completed. After 21 days, water was released to left canal to avoid any loss to the farmers, who have already taken up plantation of paddy in the ayacut.

The officials released the water to left canal by operating the regulator at Pottichelma. Before release of the water, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy examined the completed works.