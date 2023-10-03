National conference on Thalassemia in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 7

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad is organizing its 2nd National Conference to Combat Thalassemia on Saturday, October 7 with the theme “Aware, Share, Care, and Cure for Thalassemia”.

The national conference will feature experts, patients, caregivers, and doctors dedicated to combat Thalassemia and will be graced by two distinguished international speakers including Dr. Dimitrios Farmakis, Associate Professor, University of Cyprus Medical School, Greece and Dr. Lawrence Faulkner, BMT Specialist, Cure2children Foundation, Italy along with the management and staff of TSCS, the press release said.

The national conference on Thalassemia will also feature diverse sessions by industry experts, including informative panel discussions which will include topics like advancements in medical research and treatment to patient care and support systems.