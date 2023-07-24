Naturopathy Research Centre launched in Hanamkonda

During the launch of the Naturopathy Research Centre in Hanamkonda on Monday, Dr Gandhi applauded former Professor Gajjala Rameshwaram for his contribution to the cause by establishing the Naturopathy Library in 2018, which has now evolved into a Research Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hanamkonda: To promote natural living and combat various diseases, Chairman of AP Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and chairman of Truth Labs Dr KPC Gandhi, emphasized the significance of adopting naturopathy.

“Tampering with nature is detrimental to us. To address and heal many diseases, we must embrace the principles of naturopathy,” Dr Gandhi said. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated for living close to nature and adopting natural healing methods, Dr Gandhi encouraged others to follow suit.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath unveiled a book “Index to the Indian Naturopath,” compiled by Prof Rameshwaram. As Dr Gandhi urged Commissioner Ranganath to organise special camps on naturopathy for policemen, underscoring the importance of their well-being, the CP has obliged to the proposal.

Former Governing Council Member CCRYN and NIN, Prof Ramesh Chand Verma, renowned yoga guru Selvarasu Vemba Goundar, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar, ‘Burrakatha’ writer Dr A Veera Swamy, and others attended the event.