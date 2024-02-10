Rythu Bharosa only to farmers who grow crops, says CM

In the past, people who did not cultivate crops got more assistance than genuine beneficiaries, he alleged, stating that reforms would be introduced in the Rythu Bandhu system and measures would be taken to ensure that assistance was extended to only those cultivating crops, he said to media persons on the Assembly premises on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Describing the State government’s vote on account budget as realistic, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Rythu Bharosa assistance would be extended only to farmers who cultivate crops.

The farm loan waiver would also be implemented and discussions were already being held with banks, he said.

“We have presented a realistic budget unlike the inflated and unrealistic budget presented by the previous government,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that measures were being taken to extend Arogyasri benefits without insisting on ration cards, the Chief Minister said if people lacked ration cards to reap benefits under different schemes, ration cards would be issued to them.

Asserting that a white paper on irrigation would be presented in the Assembly, he said all facts would be unearthed after the judicial probe on Medigadda. Action would be initiated only after the probe concludes, he said. Similarly, a probe would be ordered into construction of the Secretariat, the BR Ambedkar statue and Martyrs Memorial as well, he added.

“We are inviting BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for the Medigadda visit on Tuesday. It is upto the BRS to decide on who should participate in the tour,” Revanth Reddy said.

On TPCC working president Jagga Reddy’s remarks that 20 MLAs would join Congress, the Chief Minister wanted media persons to get it clarified with Jagga Reddy himself. “Inspired by our governance, if any opposition parties MLAs come forward, we will get along together,” Revanth Reddy added.