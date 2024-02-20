Nelson wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:34 PM

Nelson Lau

Hyderabad: Nelson Lau of Indonesia emerged winner of the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

After the conclusion of 12 rounds, Nelson with 10.5 points clinched top spot in tie-break ahead of Aji Bagus and Kapil Lakhwani in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Prize winners: 1. Nelson Lau, 2. Aji Bagus, 3. Kapil Lakhwani, 4. A Vikas, 5. Arnav Pradhan, 6. K Sahithya, 7. Sricharan Sandipagu, 8. Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, 9. Kumar, 10. P Harshit; Best Woman: Rushitha Haju; Best Veteran: Devasish Pal.