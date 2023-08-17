Net sowings cross 1.01 crore acre mark in Telangana

Farmers are busy with sowing operations as the monsoon is active all over the State during this week. Sowing of jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, pulses, groundnut, soybean and cotton in the rainfed areas are almost completed.

17 August 23

Hyderabad: The net Vanakalam cropped area in the State has crossed the 101 lakh acre mark as against the normal of 124.28 lakh acres, bringing cheer to farmers. The acreage as on Thursday reached 81.85 per cent and this is indicative of improved prospects compared to last year, official sources said. The net sowings covered 1,01,72,383 acres so far as against 94,93,027 acres as on date last year.

The Vanakalam (Kharif) operations are still on at a brisk place in almost all the districts barring a few pockets in the ayacut of the Krishna basin projects mainly the Nagarjuna Sagar and the Srisailam as they received no significant inflows so far. The Kharif operations will go on till the first week of September. But for the brief dry spell the state had experienced in the first fortnight of July, the situation would have been much better.

Secretary for Agriculture M Raghunandan Rao said the Kharif prospects looked bright and that no shortfall was expected in the normal cropped area. Even under the Nagarjuna Sagar project, the sowings were more or less normal in zone II of the Left canal system beyond the Palair reservoir. The gap in the cropped area upstream of the Nagarjuna Sagar project could be covered in the next few weeks.

The Department has taken all necessary steps to make available required quantity of fertilizers to the farmers during Vanakalam 2023 season.