Neuro42 appoints lead investor, GVK’s Krishna Bhupal, to its Board of Directors

“Krishna’s vast experience as a deep technology investor and being a business leader will enable us navigate the ever-changing global landscape,” Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42, said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Medical technology company Neuro42, involved in the development of portable MRI devices and AI platforms, on Wednesday announced appointment of entrepreneur Krishna Bhupal to its Board of Directors.

Krishna Bhupal, who is currently involved in energy, TAJGVK hospitality, health and real estate, has investments on deep tech space, including MedTech, and includes over 12 companies at various stages of maturity, according to a press release.

“Krishna’s vast experience as a deep technology investor and being a business leader will enable us navigate the ever-changing global landscape,” Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42, said.

Krishna added, “I am delighted to continue to be a part of neuro42’s journey to develop and market pioneering MR technologies for neurosurgical interventions which will change the economics of accessibility, availability and accessibility of healthcare”.