Never take a shower with a full stomach, It causes blood pressure irregularity: Amrita Kaur Rana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Don’t drink water half an hour after eating food. It is good to walk at least 100 steps immediately after food, for it checks blood sugar levels from rising. If you overeat, minimize your next meal or skip it. Don’t eat yogurt after sunset. Never take a shower with a full stomach, as it causes blood pressure irregularity.

These were among several tips shared by popular wellness coach, food blogger, Amrita Kaur Rana, at a session on using ancient wisdom for modern living organized by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter.

The well-known certified Ayurveda nutrition consultant, also spoke about Mindful Eating, i.e., paying attention to food, on purpose, moment by moment, without judgment. “It is an approach to food that focuses on individuals’ awareness of the food and their experience of the food. It has nothing to do with calories, carbohydrates, fat, or protein,” she added.

Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO said, “to keep the body in good health is our duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.”