Nirmal: BJP activists join BRS, say development possible only with BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:13 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy welcomed activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at a programme held here on Wednesday.

BJP president (Soan mandal) Myaka Prem Kumar, ward members Ganta Mahender, Srikanth, Pesari Damu and others joined the BRS in presence of Indrakaran Reddy.

They were welcomed by the Minister into the BRS with a scarf of the party.

They said they quit the saffron party believing only the BRS could develop Nirmal Assembly constituency.

The activists further said that BRS would be able to retain the Nirmal segment in the forthcoming polls. They alleged that the leaders of BJP were arrogant and were ignoring members. The BJP leaders forgot ideologies of the outfit, affecting the fortunes of the candidates in the coming elections, they said.