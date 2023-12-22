| Crime Rate In Hyderabad Goes Up By 2 Per Cent In 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:28 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the city increased by a mere two percent compared to previous year with drastic increase in cyber crimes, financial frauds and crime against women.

The officials, however, attribute the growth to increase in population in the city.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, said the department had succeeded in establishment of new police stations to check crime rate in the city. Also, some special teams are formed for crime prevention and detection.

In 2023, the total cases registered are 24,821 as compared to 21,795 the previous years.

The Hyderabad CP said bodily offences cases increased by 16 percent and said one of the reasons are elections.

He said their is also positive side to the policing aspects with avenues for reporting of crime increased. Also, their is an increase in detection of property offences and recovery of property.

The POCSO cases also declined.