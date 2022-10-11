Nizamabad: Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances at Alur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Representational Image

Nizamabad: An elderly couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Alur village of the district on Tuesday. They were identified as Gangaram (70) and Gangamani (65).

According to Armoor Inspector Suresh, the bodies of the two were found hanging to the ceiling in their house. The neighbours, who found the bodies, alerted the police. The police have pressed in sniffer dogs to examine the crime scene, even as villagers have raised doubts over the death, with some telling the police that the couple’s 17-year old adopted son Omkar, who has gone absconding, could have had a role.

The villagers alleged that Omkar, who had a strained relationship with his parents, might have a hand in the death and that it could be a case of a double murder being portrayed as a suicide. The couple had adopted a relative’s son a few years ago after their son died in a road accident.

However, the police said it was too early to confirm the cause of death.

“Right now we are not in a position to say whether it is suicide or murder . We can comment on the issue only after receiving the postmortem report,” Inspector Suresh said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.