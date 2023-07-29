Nizamabad: Minister Vemula inaugurates free driving licence centre at Balkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated an RTA Extension Office Center set up by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to provide driving license free of cost to youth of Balkonda constituency.

The Minister said the youth of the constituency were finding it difficult to get their driving licence as the RTA office was situated at Armoor. He said since the extension counter was likely to receive about 500 booking everyday, the transport officials should issue the learning licence the same day as a large number of youth would be coming from long distances.

Over 7,000 people have already applied for a learning licence from the constituency, he informed.