Nizam’s grandson asks BJP to avoid targetting Mir Osman Ali Khan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, has said that some political parties were defaming the Nizam VII for their own petty gains.

In the backdrop of the some parties announcing celebrations as Hyderabad Liberation Day, he said, “Mir Osman Ali Khan, was a prime example of a religious tolerant and benevolent ruler. His contribution to the Deccan region is unparalleled till date. Most of the services developed under his guidance and rule are still in use and remembered by the common people. He was a compassionate ruler who contributed immensely in making Hyderabad a modern city.”

He said the BJP is linking Mir Osman Ali Khan to the Razakar army which was totally wrong. “The Razakars were a private militia organised by Qasim Razvi and they wanted the State to be an Independent State. They had nothing to do with the Nizam,” he said.

Najaf Ali Khan recalled that in 1965, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri started collecting funds to combat the potential threat from the neighbouring countries and set up National Defence Fund for the purpose. “The Prime Minister headed for Hyderabad hoping that the Nizam would not disappoint Indian government and contribute generously to the National Defense Fund. Without a second thought, the Nizam announced that he would contribute five ton gold for National Defense. He indeed did it and it was the biggest ever contribution by any individual or organisation in India that remains unsurpassed till today,” he said.

The political parties who use caste and religion to divide people for votes should revisit history and learn from the example set by the Nizam VII on how to serve their people and work for the supreme cause of humanity, he added.