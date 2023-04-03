No early polls or Cabinet reshuffle, Jagan clarifies

YS Jaganmohan Reddy called for hitting back through the social media on the rumours spread by the media favourable to the yellow batch

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday dismissed rumours doing the rounds that there would be early polls and a Cabinet reshuffle.

Addressing legislators and YSR Congress Party coordinators here, he called for hitting back through the social media on the rumours spread by the media favourable to the yellow batch. There was the danger of more such rumors circulating in the coming days, he warned and asked the party cadres to refute it strongly.

While reiterating that the elections would be held as per schedule, he also urged the party leaders not to believe the false propaganda that 60 sitting MLAs would be denied tickets to contest the elections this time.

The Chief Minister announced the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudaam’ programme to be launched on April 13 on the occasion.