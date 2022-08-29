Union Minister appreciates Telangana’s Centre for Dalit Studies

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale appreciated the initiatives being taken up Telangana Government for Dalit empowerment and assured of all support from the Central Government in future endeavours.

He visited the Centre for Dalit Studies here on Monday and interacted with the centre representatives and enquired about the facilities and services extended by the Centre. During his visit, the union Minister went around the Centre and was impressed with the installation of Gautam Buddha statues on all four sides.

He also appreciated the Centre officials for installing the 27 feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the centre premises. The statue at Lucknow is 18 feet tall, said Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepally Lakshamaiah, who had accompanied the Union Minister during his visit.

Complementing the State Government for setting up the Centre for Dalit Studies, the Union Minister assured that Central Government would extend all support for dalit empowerment initiatives being taken up by the Telangana Government, he added.